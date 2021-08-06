Obituary: Michael Louis Stephenson

Michael (Mike) Louis Stephenson, 77, of Great Falls died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 of heart and kidney failure, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on February 21, 1944 in Tremonton, Utah to Ruby (Bea) Nielson and Russell A. Stephenson. He enjoyed the outdoors and was involved with horses, water and snow skiing, motorcycles, and cars. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1962 and briefly attended Utah State University before taking a construction job in Island Park.

He joined the Air Force, serving in the Air Force Reserves for many years. In 1965, Mike began a long career as an Aviation Instrument Coordinator at Hill Air Force Base. He would eventually move into a career as a Field Engineer for the government Minute Man Missile Program and later working for Northrup Grumman with the ICBM Program. He was known for his expertise in troubleshooting with various missile programs.