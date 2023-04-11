Obituary: Michael “Mike” A. Kohles

Michael “Mike” A. Kohles passed away on April 7, 2023, at the age of 73 after a long battle with dementia. He was born on April 14, 1949, in Great Falls, MT to Clarence and Maxine Kohles. He attended St. Gerard’s Catholic School, middle school at East, and later graduated from CMR High School in 1967. After high school he went to electrical tech school for two years.

He was a TV repair man for fifteen years. Following that, he worked as a traveling repairman with Gus and Jack’s. This allowed Mike’s young family to travel the western mountain states in an RV. Wanting to settle at home, he worked his way up to the facility manager position at the Great Falls Tribune for the next thirty two years.

His true passion was music, being a self-taught bassist and vocalist. He began his musical profession right after high school with Light Shades of Dark and Baroque. In 1979, along with family members, Mike formed the popular Jukebox Band. In 1999, Mike joined his son’s band Wurlitzer. In 2020, Mike played his farewell performance with this group.

Mike lived for anything baseball, especially his favorite team, the New York Yankees. He not only played street baseball, but also kept score for the Great Falls Giants as a young boy. His love for baseball continued throughout his entire life by supporting little league, playing local softball, watching the Great Falls farm teams, they even housed some of the players. After retirement, Mike and Joanie, traveled throughout the U.S. touring and visiting twenty three of the thirty MLB baseball stadiums and parks.

He is survived by his wife, Joanie Kohles; daughters, Ande (Rick) Brinka and Nicole (Dan) Palagi; son, Jay (Jill) Kohles; sisters, Debra Kohles and Doree (Grant) Bebee; brothers, Darcy Kohles, Rory (Sharon) Kohles, and Bret (Rhonda) Kohles; his loving grandchildren; and his tail-wagging grand-dogs. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter