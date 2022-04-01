Obituary: Michael "Mike" Bowles

Michael Lee Bowles, 75, of Great Falls passed away on March 28, 2022 due to congestive heart failure. Mike was born on January 18, 1947 in Huntington, WV to Ellsworth and Evelyn (Dixon) Bowles. He was raised in West Virginia and Ohio, graduating in June of 1965 from North Miami High School. He went on to join the United States Air Force. A true patriot, Mike proudly served his country from 1965 – 1969. He then became a member of the Montana Air National Guard for another 9 years.

Destiny stepped in and on July 14, 1971, Mike married his one true love, Peggy. The two raised a family and would spend the next 50 years together until his passing. Mike adored his family time and would often go camping with family and friends. Mike also loved bowling! He managed to bowl two perfect “300 games.” He acted as city secretary for the GFUSBC and ran many city and state bowling tournaments. When not bowling, he enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises. He was also an avid golfer and member of the Great Falls Elks Club. Not to mention a “die-hard” Cincinnati Reds fan.

Mike will be missed by all that knew him but especially by his wife, Peggy Lee (Hovland) Bowles of Great Falls; son, Michael Scott (Erin) Bowles; daughter, Misti of Great Falls; brothers, Howard of Atlanta, GA, and K.O of Cape Coral, FL; grandchildren, Christian, Kaylee, and Andrew.