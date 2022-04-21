Obituary: Michael “Mike” Dean Taylor

Michael “Mike” Dean Taylor, 65, Great Falls, died April 11, 2022, in a motorcycle accident near Parker, CA. He was an owner-partner of Taylor’s Auto Group. Mike Taylor was born Nov. 4, 1956, in Clovis, NM, the fifth of six sons of Lloyd and Barbara Taylor. An Air Force family, they moved to Sembach Air Force Base, Germany, then to Glasgow Air Force Base, Montana. The family settled in Great Falls in 1964 when his father retired from the military.

At 17, he became a car salesman which was the beginning of a long career in the automobile business. He loved his horses and hunting trips in the mountains. A hard worker, he also played hard. He loved to ski, dirt bike, and snowmobile with his family, brothers, nephews, and his many friends. He was passionate about riding his Harley Davidson, traveling the open roads of most of the western U.S. and Canada the past 24 years as one of “Three Amigos,” including wife, Karon and brother, Ron.

In the early 1980s, he started a business venture with his brother Jim, and sister-in-law, Bamma. Starting with basically nothing, the business venture became what is now known as “Taylor’s Auto Group.” This includes Taylor’s Automax, Buick GMC, Nissan, Jim Taylor’s Motors, Taylor’s Transportation, and The Taylor Land Partnership.

Mike’s children from a previous marriage, Lindsay and Chad are the delight of his life. In 2009 he met his true love, Karon. She would bring her sons Joey and Trevor into the family. Altogether they would bless Mike and Karon with eleven grandchildren, Kade, Henley, Aspen, Grey, Caelin, Rilynn, Remingtyn, Koen, Jackson, Hailey, and Lincoln. He was crazy about the times he spent with them. Mike also made sure that his special needs son, Trevor, was living life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife, Karon Taylor; daughter, Lindsay (Corbett) Somerfeld; sons, Chad (Abbey) Taylor and Trevor Taylor; stepson, Joey (Stephanie) Iverson; and eleven grandchildren, all of Great Falls; brothers, Lloyd (Sharolyn) Taylor of Great Falls, Ronald (Peggy) Taylor of Missoula, James (Bamma) Taylor of Great Falls, Steven (Annie) Taylor of Great Falls, Mark Taylor (Heidi) of Great Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.