Obituary: Michael “Mike” Lewis

Michael “Mike” Lewis came into this world early, on May 5, 1975, and departed this world too early for all those who loved him, on September 14, 2021. He died of natural causes at his Great Falls home at the age of 46.

Mike graduated from Great Falls High School and University of Montana Northern where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. He was a long-time employee of RMAC, Inc. where he provided complex insurance and annuity services.

He participated in youth baseball and club hockey from his early years until he was 18. He followed those sports as a passionate fan throughout his adult years. For over 10 years, Mike was the official score keeper for the Great Falls Voyagers minor league baseball team.