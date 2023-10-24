Obituary: Michael Miszler

Michael Joseph Miszler, more likely known as Mike, was born on November 15, 1965 and left us much too soon on October 19, 2023. Mike was raised by his loving parents, Joseph and Susan (Foster) Miszler in Hawley, Pennsylvania. Mike graduated Wallenpaupack High School in 1984.

Mike and Karen married on February 14, 1987, and were married 36 years. They lived near Hawley, Pennsylvania until Mike joined the U.S. Air Force in 1988. They moved to their first, and only, duty station at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. They lived in Great Falls for about 5 years, then settled in Belt, where they remained. They were blessed with two incredible children, Joseph Miszler and Brooke (Miszler) Whitney.

Mike completed his military duty in 1993 and completed his training as a licensed real estate agent shortly thereafter. Mike enjoyed helping people find their dream home and helped them to learn the skills needed to make a good long-term decision for their families.

In 1995, Mike made the decision to go to college. He studied Computer Electronics and achieved his Associate degree in November 1996. He was hired directly out of his class and became an instructor in Networking and Computers through August of 1998. In August of 1998, he received a notification of an employment opportunity at the College. Mike joined Century Business Network Solutions at that time as a computer technician and network administrator. He remained loyal to them until his passing, 25 years.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, trap and skeet shooting, leathercrafting, and of late, combining his interests and skills to make incredible custom items for many friends, family and strangers alike.

Mike had a heart for service. He volunteered 19 years in the Belt Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Services where he served in many roles, including board of directors’ member, and President of the Belt Ambulance over the years.

