Obituary: Michael Patrick McGuire

Michael Patrick McGuire beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and amazing educator, musician, and mentor passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home in Ridgecrest, California. Mike was born on July 1, 1953 in Great Falls, Montana to John P. "Sam" and Shirley (Calvert) McGuire.

Interment of ashes will be held at Fort Harrison State Veterans Cemetery, 3550 Heroes Rd, Helena West Side on August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the Helena Moose Lodge at 4750 N. Montana Ave, Helena Mt. Friends and family are requested to bring a smile and a memory of Michael.

He was raised in Cascade, an ideal Montana childhood that rewarded him with life long friends and memories. Graduating from Cascade High School in 1971, Michael chose two directions for his path. He joined the Montana Air National Guard in 1971 with his high school buddy, Dana Darko. Mike told many stories about their adventures. In addition, he received degrees in music and elementary education from Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana in 1976 so he would be allowed to show others how to love learning and song.

While attending Western he met Terry Weber of Charlo, MT. They quickly became a life-long team and were married August 28, 1976 two days before he embarked on an amazing teaching career. His first teaching position was a 5th grade class in Fort Shaw, Montana. There Mike worked as a creative and gifted teacher, coach, friend, and mentor to all he encountered. During his tenure at Fort Shaw, Mike welcomed two wonderful sons into the world with Shane in 1977, and Conan in 1980.

In 1988 Mike left the lifelong home he loved to build a future with the thing he loved more, his family. He took an uncertain job teaching band and music at Rocky Boy Tribal School to allow Terry to finish her degree in Elementary Education in Havre, MT. In 1990 the McGuires were offered and accepted teaching positions in Ridgecrest, California. Michael taught at Groves Elementary, Inyokern Elementary, and Faller Elementary.

After retiring in 2012, Mike continued to substitute in many elementary classrooms across the school district until 2020. He would often bring a guitar and sit and play for the children at the various schools. He was a gifted musician with an amazing voice evidenced by the many choirs, weddings, and funerals his special gift was a requested presence at. Mike retired from the Montana Army National Guard in 1993.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Shirley McGuire, sister Jacqueline Kellogg, and his childhood friend/brother Ed Jerin.

Michael is survived by his wife of 46 years, Terry; sons Shane and Frankie (Stockman) McGuire of Great Falls, Montana; Conan McGuire Ridgecrest, California; sister Darcy (Monty) Groves, Gilroy, CA; his grandchildren: Kayla Jaime, Lukasz Jaime, Ryley Lorance, Haven McGuire, Xander McGuire, Emily McGuire, Shannon Farrell, Wiley Green, Dylan Clark, and Emberlyn McGuire; three great-grandchildren; and dear friends Bruce Peterson and Kaye Holmesland of Simms, MT.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Holand & Lyons Funeral Home website.



