Obituary: Michael R. Hughes

Michael R. Hughes, 75, of Great Falls, MT passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, from a massive heart attack. Mike was born in Columbia, KY to Jesse and Dessie Hughes. He was raised in Columbus, OH, working different jobs until he found his job with Flying Tigers (later changing to FedEx.) He worked his way up to becoming a manager, which brought him to Great Falls.

After retirement, Mike was very involved in helping his wife run the Brighten Up Shop, which they owned together. Mike was a member and deacon at the Mount Olive Christian Fellowship. He also helped set up a prison ministry in Deer Lodge, MT, which he truly loved.

Mike is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rebecca “Becky” Hughes; daughter, Elizabeth Sampat; stepdaughter, Anne (Kenneth) Scott; stepsons, Jack Cooper and David (Dawn) Cooper; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.