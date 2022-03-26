Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Michael R. Hughes

November 30, 1946 - March 21, 2022
Michael R. Hughes November 30, 1946 - March 21, 2022
Family Photo
<b>Michael R. Hughes</b><br/><b>November 30, 1946 - March 21, 2022</b>
Michael R. Hughes November 30, 1946 - March 21, 2022
Posted at 9:52 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 11:53:36-04

Michael R. Hughes, 75, of Great Falls, MT passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, from a massive heart attack. Mike was born in Columbia, KY to Jesse and Dessie Hughes. He was raised in Columbus, OH, working different jobs until he found his job with Flying Tigers (later changing to FedEx.) He worked his way up to becoming a manager, which brought him to Great Falls.

After retirement, Mike was very involved in helping his wife run the Brighten Up Shop, which they owned together. Mike was a member and deacon at the Mount Olive Christian Fellowship. He also helped set up a prison ministry in Deer Lodge, MT, which he truly loved.

Mike is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rebecca “Becky” Hughes; daughter, Elizabeth Sampat; stepdaughter, Anne (Kenneth) Scott; stepsons, Jack Cooper and David (Dawn) Cooper; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader