Obituary: Michael T. Buckley

Michael Timothy Buckley passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on Friday November 26th, 2021. Michael was born to Patrick T. and Dorothy (Aman) Buckley in Great Falls on September 5th, 1933. In 1935 the family moved into the town of Sweet Grass. Mike enjoyed his younger years playing and working with his family, they particularly enjoyed going to the mountains to camp. He got his elementary education at the Buckley Oilfield school outside of Sweet Grass and then high school in Sunburst where he graduated in 1951.

Mike enlisted in the Navy on June 26th, 1952 and was deployed to Japan for 26 months where he served in the Korean War. During his time in Japan, he was able to climb Mt. Fuji. When Mike returned home, he married the love of his life, Roberta Ann McIntyre, on May 21, 1955. They then moved to San Diego, California where he continued his service in the Navy as a submarine mechanic through June 18th, 1956, when he was released from active duty.

After spending one year in San Diego, they then moved back to Sweet Grass where Mike worked with his brother, Pat, as a vacuum truck operator and soon entered the oilfield. In the early 1970’s Mike started Buckley Producing which continued to grow and become incredibly successful. Mike and Bobbie Ann raised 5 children together, Karen, Tim, Jeanne, John, and Erin ‘Boo’.

Mike enjoyed everything from farming to spending the winters in their Arizona home. He also enjoyed visiting the original Blarney Castle Ranch homestead with his family whenever possible. He loved fishing, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.