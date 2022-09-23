Obituary: Michael Thomas Kuntz

Our beloved Michael Thomas Kuntz, 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, following a three-year battle from cancer. Mike displayed strength and courage. His “unbreakable” spirit never let his prognosis define how he lived his life.

Mike was born on March 15, 1973 and was raised in Sun River and Vaughn. He loved playing sports and being outdoors. In high school, he worked at Vaughn Meats to fund his shoe obsession.

After graduating Simms High School, Mike worked at The Daily Grind where his humor, sarcasm wittiness, and his gift-of-gab connected him to the Great Falls community. In the spring on 94’ he was introduced to the love of his life, Donelle, by her mother. They were engaged by Thanksgiving and were married and inseparable for nearly 27 years. During their first few years of marriage, they welcomed two adored children, Taylor and Tia.

Before becoming a fire fighter, Mike touched many lives owning his own coffee shop, Charlie’s Coffeehouse, in downtown Great Falls. In 2003, Mike embraced his true passion and began his 18-year career with Great Fall Fire Rescue. Mike loved his time as a fire fighter and excelled at every position he held, climbing through the ranks quickly and retiring as Captain.

True to Mike’s nature of always wanting to be busy, he used his spare time to start his quest in 2014 to become a journeyman electrician for A-H Electric. In early 2021, Mike medically retired due to the advancing cancer prognosis and treatments. He considered the members and retirees of Great Falls Fire Rescue his second family.

Mike is survived by his wife, Donelle Kuntz; children, Taylor and Tia; grandchildren, Hudson, Tatum, and Wren; mother, Nancy Howell; sister, Sheri Yeager; and many other dearly loved family and friends.