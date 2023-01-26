Obituary: Michael Wade Gore

On Saturday, January 21st, Great Falls lost Mike Gore, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Son of Lloyd and Florence Gore, Mike is survived by his wife Carol, two sons Tony and Scott, and his cherished grandchildren Abaigeal and Michael.

Mike was born in Lewistown, Montana and graduated from Fergus County High School. Shortly after graduating, Mike enlisted in the US Navy and was soon on his way to Vietnam. Mike served his country proudly and was honorably discharged from service. He returned to Lewistown where he married the love of his life soon after returning from the Vietnam War.

Mike received his degree in Petroleum Engineering from Montana Tech School of Mines and moved his family to Texas where he thrived in the Oil and Gas industry. Mike and Carol moved to Jakarta, Indonesia for many years working and traveling the globe. When they decided to move back to the United States, they chose to move back home to Montana where Mike continued working in a global rotation program taking him to Alaska, Egypt and Venezuela. Eventually retiring from British Petroleum, he turned all of his attention to spoiling his grandkids.

His family and friends will miss his counsel, friendship, never-ending and entertaining life stories and, of course, that brilliant handle-bar mustache. Travel Well Son of Montana! To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



