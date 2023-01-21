Obituary: Michael William Joseph Reid

Michael William Joseph Reid passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was 79. He lived in Vaughn, MT. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 28, 1943. He graduated from Benedictine High School in 1961. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He worked for the phone company for many years.

Michael’s passions were working with horses as well as riding them. He enjoyed working with wood and metal. He was devoted to the gym, going 3 times a week with his buddies who called him “Bubba.” He also loved music.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Darla; daughters, Tracey Reid and Kelly Reid Jensen; stepsons, Ryan and Josh Christensen; five grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Burke, Janet Kanya, and Patty Neufeld; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



