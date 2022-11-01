Obituary: Michelle “Mickey” Sue Eaton

Michelle “Mickey” Sue Eaton went to be with the Lord on October 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Michelle was born on September 12, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana to Robert and Connie Elliston.

She worked as a legal secretary close to 35 years at Malmstrom Air Force Base and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the College of Great Falls. Michelle had an amazing joy for life and a great sense of humor. She passionately loved her family and friends, enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, and spending time with her best friend, Ardi Holefelder.

Regardless of the many trials and tribulations she faced, she remained joyful and happy. The most admired characteristic of Michelle was that she and her sisters could always find laughter and happiness even in the midst of great difficulties.

She has one surviving daughter, Lisa (Randy) Grass and their two children, Kaden and Kinsey. Michelle also had a son, David Eaton, who is deceased. Michelle has five surviving sisters, Marlys Henderson, Debi (Rusty) Reichert, Cherise (Richard) Schultz, Kara Matthews, Sharla (George) Hart; her deceased brothers, Richard Elliston and Joseph (Butchy) Ridley; and 18 nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



