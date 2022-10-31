Obituary: Mike Dale Marquart

Mike Dale Marquart, 62, of Great Falls, passed away on October 26, 2022, of a sudden heart attack. Mike was born in Great Falls, Montana on February 7, 1960, to Valentine and Vida Marquart. He grew up in Great Falls, MT and received his education at Great Falls High School. On November 22, 1985, he married Tonya Loraine Harrison. They lived together in Great Falls with their children and grandchildren until his passing.

Mike was well known for his love of baseball, ice-fishing, and RC Cars. You would frequently hear tales of his adventures around town with his twin, Bob, whether it was trying their luck at a casino, having Bug-a-Salt battles, or playing with RC Cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors camping, fishing, and hunting. He was also a staple at Meadow Gold Dairy for 36 years until he retired to spend time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Tonya Marquart of Great Falls; sons, Kody (Kendra) Marquart, Kooper (Tennysen) Marquart, and Keefer Marquart of Great Falls; daughter, Kelsey Marquart of Great Falls; brothers, David Marquart, Don (Sue) Marquart, and his twin, Bob Marquart of Great Falls; and a sister, Carol Marquart Justice of Belgrade, MT; and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



