Obituary: Mikeal “Mike” Todd Peirce

Mikeal “Mike” Todd Peirce, age 42, left us on December 2, 2021. Mike was born November 11, 1979, in Chillicothe, MO. He graduated high school in Polo, MO.

He served our country for 12 years in the U.S. Air Force. During his time in the service, he was stationed at Mamlstrom Air Force Base and Korea. He was deployed overseas and served in Kuwait.

After the military, he graduated from the University of Montana. He was currently employed by Bison Ford as a Service Advisor.

Mike was very involved with his boys, coaching different sports. He was a volunteer for Shriner benefits.

Mike met Allissa Bobick while stationed at Malmstrom, and they married in 2001. They added two much-loved boys to their lives, Rylee and Brayden, both of Great Falls.