Obituary: Mildred "Millie" Dieon (Camphouse) Hitchcock

Mildred “Millie” Dieon Camphouse Hitchcock blessed the lives of her parents, Samuel and Elnora Camphouse, with her birth on December 14, 1950 in Rigby, ID. She moved with her parents to the Fairfield area where she grew up.

She married her soul mate, Jerome “Jerry” Hitchcock, May 27, 1969 in Choteau, MT. They moved to Whitlash, MT where they loved ranching, with the only way to town was unpaved roads. This is where they loved raising their five boys. Nothing made Millie as proud and happy as her boys, and her grandchildren evidenced by her undeniable voice cheering at ball games, wrestling tournaments and ranch rodeos. In the Sun River Valley Millie had an impeccable reputation for delivering the Tribune in the middle of the night, no mater what…rain, blizzards, below zero temperatures, and wind that would ground airplanes.