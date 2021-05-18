Obituary: Mildred "Milly" Montana (Kohles) White

Mildred “Milly” Montana White, 94, of Cascade, MT passed away after a short illness on April 27th , 2021. Milly was born on January 5th, 1927 in Toole County. She was one of 8 children born to Emiel and Lena (Kain) Kohles. Milly graduated from Sunburst High School and in November 1945 she married Jack Winterrowd from Zurich. The couple were married for 28 years and shared two sons when Jack passed away in 1974.

In 1976, Milly married John “Sam” White of Devon. They built a house on the Missouri River where they lived for 40 years. Following her retirement from the US Postal Service, they spent many winters in Arizona, golfing, gambling and playing cards. Milly enjoyed traveling, music, dancing and watching sports on TV. She was a big sports fan! rarely missing MSU Bobcat or Green Bay Packer football and Boston Red Sox baseball.