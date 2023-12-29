Obituary: Mildred S. (LaBelle) Speer

Mildred S. Speer age 103 passed away December 24, 2023. Mildred (Midge) was born December 29, 1919, to Henry and Bertha LaBelle. As a child she first lived on a farm near Vaughn on the Sun River. After moving back to Great Falls with her family, she graduated from Great Falls High School.

Mildred met and married Benjamin Parker Jr., from Valier in June of 1939. Their first child, Karen was born in December of 1940, and in April of 1943, Donald was born. Mildred was widowed in the spring of 1944 and in the fall of 1946, she remarried, becoming Mrs. Elmer Speer. They lived and farmed north of Valier on the former Parker farm. Elmer adopted Karen and Don and the family grew by four more offspring. Ronald was born in June of 1947, Kathleen was born in January of 1949, John was born in March of 1956 and Trudy was born in September of 1957.

Mildred was a hard worker and enjoyed gardening and putting up vegetables. She drove truck during harvest and took over driving their first self-propelled combine. She loved camping with her brood and her parents and picking cherries and huckleberries every summer. She also loved her dogs, and her horse, Sunny. Mildred was widowed again in March of 1976 as result of Elmer suffering a debilitating stroke several years before.

Mildred is survived by all six children and their spouses. Karen, single, Don, a widower, Ron, (Becky), Kathy, (Phillip), John, a widower, Trudy, (Tim), 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Jason, Brandy (John), Jessica, Amanda (Johnathan) Rosie, Jeremy (Teddy), Elizabeth (Jesse), Tim, Bridget, and Jessie, also, twelve great grandchildren as well as five great-great-grandchildren.

