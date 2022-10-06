Obituary: Minerva May Wilson

Minerva May Wilson, 82, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at Benefis Senior Care on September 28th, 2022. May was born on May 20th, 1940, in Havre Montana to Walter Henry Hess and Viola Rae Geringer, she was raised in Havre near her grandparents until after her parents divorced. May's family moved to the new family farm in Rudyard when Clarence Wichmann married Vi. She eventually gained a little sister, Rhea from her Dad’s second marriage and a little brother, Lyle from her Mom’s. May graduated from Rudyard High School in 1958 and attended college in Bozeman, so May was always a Bobcat fan!

May married Frank Vieira Jr. at 12:01 on July 11, 1964. They were blessed with a daughter, Ramona in 1965 and she got her little brother, Anthony as a birthday gift two years later. During that time May worked in the offices of Jersey Gold Foods and as a bank teller for First National Bank, she did bookkeeping for Uke’s Sports and then Buttrey Foods until Frank’s death in May of 1968.

May met the love of her life through one of Frank's friends and she married Robert Wilson on December 13th, 1968; they spent the next 25 together. Roger came along in 1971 and Deanna a couple years after him. The family lived on 8th Ave North and there were always extra kids around, nieces and nephews and many friends. May was an avid reader and could probably be found with a book in one hand, a cigarette in the other and a cat on her lap.

When her kids grew older, she went to work as a telemarketer selling magazines and then scheduling for Electrolux vacuums. When she tired of the phone, she started her retail career. She spent 14 years between three stores, Sears, Shopko and Walmart.

May is survived by her children; Ramona (Jeff) Adams, Anthony Wilson, Roger (Michelle) Wilson and Deanna Sheldon (Shane Fenton), eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

