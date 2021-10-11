Obituary: Miriam Louise (Macdonald) Martinson

Miriam Louise (Macdonald) Martinson (Sis), passed away October 1, 2021 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Miriam, daughter of Louis Macdonald and Miriam (Baker) Macdonald, was born in Auburn, WA on June 18, 1945. She married the love of her life, Lane Martinson on February 24, 1967 in Auburn, WA.

Miriam was very proud of her time spent as a Campfire Girl, which she joined as a young girl at the age of 9. She spent many memorable years working her way up and reaching the highest level in her high school years when she earned the WoHeLo Award.

She especially cherished when her whole family was able to be with them to enjoy all that was, and loved to share stories of their time together as there were so many treasured memories made in these moments. Better known to her precious grandchildren as “Nannie or Nanz” she thoroughly enjoyed being with them playing games, telling stories or just “hanging out” as they were the apple of her eye.