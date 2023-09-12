Obituary: Mitchell Vern Davison

Mitchell Vern Davison passed away peacefully at his home on September 9, 2023 with his family by his side. He was 42. Mitch was born on October 6, 1980, in Fort Benton, Montana to Tracy and Cathie Davison. He grew up in Highwood, Montana spending much of his youth as his grandpa’s sidekick. Wherever grandpa went, Mitch always wanted to be there too. They spent a lot of time together working on various projects, fishing and hunting and just hanging out. He remained close with his grandpa until his passing in 2001.

He attended Highwood High School and played football for the Mountaineers as a center and defensive end. They won the state championship his freshman year and he played in the All-Star game his senior year. Mitch graduated in 2000. After high school, Mitch attended Montana State University before taking a position with XL Cable. With this job came a lot of travel so he quit shortly after his daughter McKenna was born in order to be closer to her. He was an agent for Farmers Insurance before taking a position at Bison Ford where he learned the ins and outs of sales. He held the record for the most cars sold in a day. He became the sales manager at City Motors and eventually worked at the Great Falls Prerelease Center as a correctional officer.

Mitch had many pastimes. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed going on various fishing and hunting trips with his uncles and friends and camping with his daughter McKenna who was his pride and joy. He enjoyed watching football with his friends and stepdad- always cheering on his favorite team the 49ers. He was on a bowling league for many years and also enjoyed movies and books. He became a Star Wars fan when he was a little kid and had seen every Star Wars movie that was ever made.

He is survived by his daughter McKenna Davison, mother Cathie Zitzka (Ken), aunts Trayce Greavu, Rachelle Morris (Miles), cousins Jackie Greavu and Eric Dailey, uncles Ed Dailey, Paul Volkmar (Kim), Mike Daily (Dawn) and his many many friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.