Obituary: Mitzi Susan (McGaugh) Wood

Mitzi Susan (McGaugh) Wood, 69, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, following a brief illness. Mitzi was born on August 29, 1953, in Livingston, Montana to Robert and Dolores McGaugh. She attended Great Falls High School. Mitzi enjoyed many occupations ranging from a teller at Village Bank to working at Interstate Detroit Diesel and Char’s Closet Classic. She particularly enjoyed her time as an East Middle School lunchroom cashier, a caretaker, and a Benefis Hospital greeter. Mitzi was also a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Mitzi had a passion for life. She enjoyed outdoor activities like camping and sunbathing at the lake. She also loved to gamble, whether it be on a poker machine or at horse races. Whether it was putting together a meal for family and friends or tending to her plants, or taking care of her puppies, Pepsi and Gizmo, Mitzi loved to nurture those around her.

Mitzi is survived by her daughter TanDee Wood (Casey) Doran of Great Falls; son Cody (Keri) Wood of Great Falls; 5 grandchildren, Cayden, Jerik and Madelyn Doran of Great Falls and Leia and Liam Wood; sister, Pennie Curtis of Great Falls; sisters-in-law Margaret Ann McGaugh of Great Falls, Noreen Wood, Kathy Wood, and Marcella Wood all of Kirkland, WA; and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING ARTICLES

