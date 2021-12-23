Obituary: Mollie Wald

Mollie Wald passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the age of 92, to be with her Lord and Savior. Mollie was born December 6, 1929, to Florence and Nicholas Gaglia, Italian immigrants, in Miles City, MT. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1948.

Mollie married her high school sweetheart, George, February 9, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Their romance lasted 63 years. In 1964, Mollie, George, and their six children moved to Great Falls when George was transferred for his work.

Upon her arrival in Great Falls, Mollie became a life-long member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church (formerly Sts. Peter and Paul) and was active in St. Elizabeth’s Circle. She was a member of the University of Great Falls Women’s Guild. Her devotion to the Catholic faith was evident in the way she led her life and the relationships she had with family, friends, fellow parishioners, and her Stites Memorial Center family.

Mollie was a dedicated wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, traveling the state to follow her children and grandchildren’s school activities. Her family was her first priority and what she was most proud of.