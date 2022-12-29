Obituary: Mona Clewley

Mona Clewley was born in Spokane WA to Jerilyn Joyce Rippeotoe and Herman Grimes Rippetoe in the spring of 1963. She left this world on December 24, 2022, at the age of 59. The family moved to Great Falls MT in 1972 following her dad’s military career, and it became home. Growing up she loved to ride her bike, go swimming and camping, play with her dolls, and play games with the "park" kids. She loved being in Brownies, tap dancing, and ballet dancing.

Mona began building her family in 1980 with Mark Wheeler. She then met and married Dave Clewley. During their relationship, they traveled to many places while raising her children, Brian and Brandi Clewley. She returned to Great Falls in 1987 to be close to family and raise her children. In 1996, she met John Kramarich. Her greatest joy was doting on her grandchildren, Aspen, Maddi, Dylan, and Jaxon.

After having various jobs, she began her true career as a secretary at The Center For Mental Health. This is where her journey for her dream career began. Mona began working towards her bachelor’s degree while raising her children, working full time, and while running a household. Mona earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Great Falls and continued her education to earn her master’s degree in counseling and completed her testing to become a licensed counselor. Mona obtained her dream job along with opening her private practice, Peaceful Minds Counseling.

She loved to do crafts with her mom, spend time in the mountains, attend concerts, hunt for "the good deal," and so many other things. She loved to be surrounded by family and friends. Her home and the "Tiki Hut" were the places to gather.

She is survived by her life partner, John Kramarich; parents, Rip and Jerrie Rippetoe; children, Brian (Julie) and Brandi (Sammy Hames) Clewley, Dalton (Bethaney) Kramarich, Sarah (Rob) Pettapiece; grandchildren, Aspen, Maddi, Dylan, Jaxon and Grayson; sister, Lisa Rippetoe (Lori Hagen); brother, Rustin Rippetoe; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

