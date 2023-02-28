Obituary: Monida Mae Beck Stevens

Monida Mae Beck Stevens was born on May 30, 1938, to Lois Elizabeth Gottfried Beck and Elmer “Rusty” Beck in Choteau, MT. She was raised in Fairfield, MT along with her sibling Robert “Bob” Beck.

She married Rodney Phillip Stevens, the love of her life, on February 7, 1957. Together they shared 61 glorious years and spent their years between Montana and Vermont, enjoying their very large family.

They had six children, Suann (Randy) Williams, Cathy Henry, David Stevens – deceased, Rodney (Kathy) Stevens, Randy Stevens, and Lila Goodau. Monida was also instrumental in raising and babysitting most of her grandchildren and even some of her great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



