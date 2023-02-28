Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Monida Mae Beck Stevens

May 30, 1938 - February 23, 2023
Monida Mae Beck Stevens
Family Photo
Monida Mae Beck Stevens
Posted at 5:04 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 19:06:58-05

Monida Mae Beck Stevens was born on May 30, 1938, to Lois Elizabeth Gottfried Beck and Elmer “Rusty” Beck in Choteau, MT. She was raised in Fairfield, MT along with her sibling Robert “Bob” Beck.

She married Rodney Phillip Stevens, the love of her life, on February 7, 1957. Together they shared 61 glorious years and spent their years between Montana and Vermont, enjoying their very large family.

They had six children, Suann (Randy) Williams, Cathy Henry, David Stevens – deceased, Rodney (Kathy) Stevens, Randy Stevens, and Lila Goodau. Monida was also instrumental in raising and babysitting most of her grandchildren and even some of her great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App