Obituary: Mowry (Keith) Yearout

Mowry Keith Yearout, 80, of Great Falls, MT peacefully passed away on February 22, 2022. Born in Kalispell, MT on July 1, 1941, to William and Margaret Keith, she was one of their three daughters. When she turned 18 she went to St. Luke’s school of nursing in Illinois, graduating in 1962 with her RN.

While she was in Illinois, Mowry was married to Paul Gygi, with whom she had 2 children: Alex and Chris. After their divorce, Mowry went on to marry William Girard, with whom she had a daughter, Laura. Then in 1976, she moved her family to MT where she worked at the Columbus Hospital until 1988. It was during this time that she met Arthur Yearout; The couple were married in 1988 until his passing in 2005.

When Mowry left the Columbus Hospital, she decided to take a turn in her nursing career and began her journey in Therapeutic Massage & Reiki. Taking her experience in nursing, Mowry began working with patients in Holistic Health as a massage therapist, utilizing energy work and Reiki.

Mowry is survived by her son Christopher Gygi; daughters Alexandria Marshall and Laura Girard; grandchildren Jessica and Gwydion Marshall; Savanna, Gabriel, Katheryn and Madilyn Gygi; Brad Lee, Chayse and Destiny Jarvis; great grandchildren Codie Renee and Lukah Sperl-Lee; along with her sister BillyJean McGivern, Tom McGivern, Robert Worthington and Jack and Cheryl Keith.