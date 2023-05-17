Obituary: Muriel June Donoven

Muriel June Donoven, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Northern Montana Care Center in Havre, Montana. June was born June 9, 1932, in Rudyard, Montana to John and Opal (Swift) Beck. She was raised in Kremlin, Montana graduating from Kremlin High School in 1951. She worked at the Havre Buttrey’s store as a clerk.

She and Wayne Donoven planned to marry when he was home on leave from the military. The couple were married, November 16, 1956, at the St. Jude Catholic Church in Havre. Wayne was stationed in Germany, and they moved together to Germany after the wedding and lived there for over a year until his honorable discharge.

When they returned to Montana the couple lived on the Donoven family farm North of Kremlin. June was a hard-working farm wife. She drove grain trucks, unloaded grain and managed to deliver meals to the field crew during harvest and keep a clean home for her family which grew fast with the birth of their four children: Carla Jo, Paula, Twila and Todd.

June and Wayne were always together, you rarely saw one without the other. They enjoyed each other’s company and time spent with family. They camped, bowled, and traveled to State and National Bowling Tournaments. They enjoyed driving around the state of Montana just seeing different places and visiting people. Her ultimate joy was becoming a grandmother. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending all of their activities.

June is survived by her children: Paula (Denny) Melby; Twila (Norm) Dyrland; and Todd (Margaret) Donoven; grandchildren: Richie (Fallon) Melby, Branden Melby (Taylor Loendorf), Skyler Melby (Lexi Anderson), Natasha (Travis) Naillon, Brittnee (Brian) Purdum, Casey Donoven, and Brent (Brianne) Donoven; and many other beloved family and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.



