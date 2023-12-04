Watch Now
Obituary: Myla Mae Molkjer Cole

June 11, 1943 - November 30, 2023
Myla Mae Molkjer Cole passed away on November 30, 2023, in Great Falls, MT surrounded by her family. She was born on June 11, 1943, to Nels Molkjer and Eloise B. Farrell Molkjer, in their car in Chinook, MT on the way to the hospital.

Myla graduated from Harlem High School, Billings Business College, and Arapahoe Community College. She married Edward J. Cole, Sr., and they later divorced.

She is survived by her children, Edward J. Cole, Jr., Shawn G. Cole, and Ann Marie Cole Norton; grandchildren, Edward Cole Carlson, Alexis Norton, Cole Norton, and Madison Rae Cole; and sister, Sharleen Molkjer Cole.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

 

