Obituary: Myla Mae Molkjer Cole

Myla Mae Molkjer Cole passed away on November 30, 2023, in Great Falls, MT surrounded by her family. She was born on June 11, 1943, to Nels Molkjer and Eloise B. Farrell Molkjer, in their car in Chinook, MT on the way to the hospital.

Myla graduated from Harlem High School, Billings Business College, and Arapahoe Community College. She married Edward J. Cole, Sr., and they later divorced.

She is survived by her children, Edward J. Cole, Jr., Shawn G. Cole, and Ann Marie Cole Norton; grandchildren, Edward Cole Carlson, Alexis Norton, Cole Norton, and Madison Rae Cole; and sister, Sharleen Molkjer Cole.

