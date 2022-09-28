Obituary: Myrna Hoyt

Myrna Hoyt, 75, of Browning passed away on September 24, 2022, at the Indian Health Service, surrounded by her family. She was born March 5, 1947 in Browning, MT to Hillary "Ickabod" and Violet "Derbins" Gilham. She attended Browning schools and graduated from Chilocco Indian School.

She married Alex Hoyt on August 20, 1966. She ranches alongside her husband until the late 80's. Myrna worked for the Blackfeet Tribe, Montana OPI, and Manager of Ick's Place after the death of her father's death.

She loved picnics, family gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She treated her nieces and nephews as her own children. She was definitely the rock of the family.

She is survived by daughter: Theresa Hoyt Calf Boss Ribs, Joshlynne Hoyt, Jazlynn Calf Biss Ribs. Sisters: Toni Gilham (Ron Bird), Brenda Gilham Bird, Brother: Norris Gilham, Grandchildren: Alex Hoyt III, Alan Hoyt, Tristinia, Melanie, Valerie, Lil' Daniel, Ashlie, Justin Calf Boss Ribs, great grandchildren: Casey, Brock, Aubree, Lilly Racine, Johnnylee, JLee, Jaycee, Earlene, Kellie Edwards, Tuff & Luka Calf Boss Ribs, Louie Cornelius, Teagan, MaeMae Calf Boss Ribs, Zaiyden, Nathaniel Burdeau, Jaiyden Calf Boss Ribs.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Alex Hoyt Sr., Son: Alex Hoyt Jr., Grandchildren: Danelle Calf Boss Ribs, Robbie Hoyt, Myrna Cornelius. Father: Hillary Gilham, Samson Flamand, Sisters: Patricia & Norma Gilham, Grandparents: Bill and Daisy Gilham, Chub & Dolly Racine, Ed & Mary Flamand.

Rosaries are Thursday, September 29, 2022 @ the Old Eagle Shields Browning, MT. Funeral is Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 2 pm at Little Flower Parish with burial at Willow Creek Cemetery.

