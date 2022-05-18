Obituary: Myrna Jane (Ritzschke) Evans

Myrna Evans, 80, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Born in Great Falls, MT on April 24, 1942 to loving parents, Leonard Clinton and Jane Helen (Vraa) Ritzschke. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960, shortly after she married her first husband, Michael Dunn from Minnesota. They ended up moving to Fort Shaw, MT, where Myrna became a bartender at a little bar. The marriage didn’t last, and she was a single mother of three.

In 1972, she had another child, Michael Lee Dunn out of wedlock. One day in 1974, a tall handsome cowboy named Lance R. Evans walked into her bar and stole her heart. On January 10, 1975 they married and shortly after she gave birth to her last child on August 11, 1975, Lane Grant Evans. They were happily married until Lance went to heaven on July 27, 2016.

She loved collecting, especially dolls, probably because she loved children. Myrna worked as a bartender, waitress and provided in-home care for elderly people; for many years, she took care of the aging nuns at the Ursuline Center.