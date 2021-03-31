Obituary: Myrtle Storhaug

Myrtle Storhaug, age 98, passed away of natural causes in the early hours of Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Great Falls. Myrtle was born on February 13, 1923, amidst a North Dakota snowstorm. She married Leonard Storhaug in 1951, and they were married 62 years until his passing in 2014.

Myrtle received her associate’s degree in business administration and worked many years as a secretary. She had two daughters, Lynette and Laurie; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud.