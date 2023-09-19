Obituary: Nancy Anne Tadej Wills

Nancy Tadej Wills was born December 1, 1944, in Chicago, IL. Moving with her family to Eagle Butte, MT when she was just 4 years old. Nancy was the oldest of 9 children.

She met the love of her life, Edward Wills, when they were just toddlers and his mother taught school in the one room schoolhouse in Eagle Butte. They were married on July 11, 1964, and together raised 4 children.

Nancy was passionate about helping people in need, doing volunteer work, and assisting with outreach through her church. She will be missed by her many friends and family.

Nancy is survived by daughters, Lori Wills (Doug Culliton) and Janette (Doug) Conley, both of Great Falls, and Carla Wills (Scott Burnett) of Helena; son, Dale (Sherrie) Wills of Springfield, VA; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Richard) Nelson, Demiray Conley, Talyna Conley, Todd Wills, Jaron Wills, and Quincy Szymeczek; one great-grandson she doted on, Spencer Nelson; sisters, Darlene (Dennis) Abeyta, Ruth Tadej (Melissa Sieminski), and Cathy (Stanley) Thomas; brothers, Carl Tadej Jr., James “TJ” Tadej, Henry (Cheryl) Tadej, and Robert “Bob” Tadej; and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

