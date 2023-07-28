Obituary: Nancy Carol Handa

Nancy Carol (Schuemaker) Handa of Great Falls passed away on July 26, 2023. She was born on June 2, 1942, in West Apollo, PA. She eventually moved to California where she met and married the love of her life, Arthur Handa. In California they welcomed three sons before they moved to Montana in 1975.

Nancy was best known as being a loving teachers aid, owner/operator of Parkdale grocery, and a faithful employee in retail stores around Great Falls. Upon retirement, her favorite activities included caring for various family members, crocheting, reading, and walking with her friends.

will be deeply missed by her three sons, John (Becky) Handa, Roger (Dawn) Handa, and Dwight (Misty) Handa; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Jonathon) Handa – Blocher, Tristan (Tabitha) Handa, Tasha Handa, Maddison Handa, Jessica Handa, Tyler Handa, and Korbin Handa; and her sister, Karen Stewart. Nancy was loved by many other friends and family who will miss her dearly.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter