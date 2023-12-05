Obituary: Nancy Gene Henneford

Nancy Henneford quietly passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana on November 29, 2023. For 88 years she led a full life dedicated to her family, friends, and community. Nancy Gene Meier was born on August 10, 1935, in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Independent by nature, she left the family farm to attend nursing school in Vicksburg, Mississippi with her best friend, Nancy Dell, by her side. From Mississippi she traveled to Chicago to begin her career as a nurse. It was there that she met the handsome medical student and love of her life, Jack Henneford. They were married on December 28, 1958, and two years later welcomed their first born son, Ross. While still in Chicago, they became a family of four with the birth of their second son, Craig.

Shortly thereafter they moved to Montana. After making their home in Great Falls, their family became complete with the arrival of their third and final son, Kurt. As the boys grew up, Nancy was their biggest fan and cheerleader for all of their activities. From swim and track meets to football and basketball games, she was there, front and center.

Nancy was actively involved in the community. She was a member of various organizations including the Great Falls High Booster Club, Junior League, and the Women’s Medical Auxiliary. Especially dear to her heart was working with teenagers through the Logos program at her church, Bethel Lutheran.

Nancy is survived by her three sons, Ross (Maité) Henneford, Craig (Lisa) Henneford, and Kurt (Erika) Henneford; seven grandchildren, Johnny, Helena, Marina, Erik, Lauren, Britt, and Jake; five great-grandchildren, Thomas, Peter, Andrew, Madelynn, and Mila; and brother-in-law Gene Henneford and family, and sister-in-law Sally Keevy and family.

