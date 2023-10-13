Obituary: Nancy J. Cronin

Nancy J. Reichelt was born in Havre, MT on May 28, 1946. She was the first-born child of Gene Reichelt and Frances Henderson. They lived in Big Sandy throughout her childhood, attending elementary school and graduating from Big Sandy High School in 1964. Nancy, aged 77, passed away on October 11, 2023, at the Northern Montana Care Center.

On October 24, 1964, she married Donald Gasvoda, and to this union, 4 boys were added, Mark, Brian, Dana, and Brandon. In 1966, the Page Lanning place, southeast of Big Sandy, was purchased where they raised the 4 boys and continued farming and ranching until Donald’s passing in 1986. Dana and his family still reside there and refer to it as “The Home Place.”

On May 21, 1988, Nancy married William Cronin and made a home with him in Havre, MT. Nancy was very involved in Hopp Home Makers Club, Ladies VFW Auxiliary, and she loved her garden and canning her “goods” to feed her family. She was an avid bowler and loved her weekly outings with her team. She volunteered at Holland and Bonine Funeral Chapel for 10 years. She obtained her CNA license and worked as a caregiver at Northern Montana Care Center, retiring after 18 years.

Nancy is survived by her husband, William Cronin of Havre; her brother, Wayne Reichelt of Havre; sons, Mark (Patti), Brian (Cortney), Dana (Melissa), and Brandon (Kristen) Gasvoda all of Big Sandy; 11 grandchildren, Myles, Adrian, Bethany, Dusty, Chase, Brett, Shelby, Bailey, Rusty, Amy, and Mattie; 8 great-grandchildren, Kessler, Ryker, Addie, Elsie, Charlie, Hadley, Jasper, and Justin.

