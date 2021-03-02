Obituary: Nancy J. (Peterson) Weaver

Nancy J. (Peterson) Weaver passed away on February 25, 2021. Nancy was born November 20, 1938, in Whitefish, MT, to Gile and Leona “Tootie” Peterson, where she lived until the age of five when her father passed away and the family moved to Missoula. Nancy’s older brother, David, passed away when she was a teenager. She was quite close to her mother, having lost her father and only sibling so young.

After graduating from Missoula County High School, Class of 1956, Nancy attended the University of Montana where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education. Later, she obtained a Master’s in Education for Guidance and Counseling from Northern Montana College. She began teaching at Great Falls Vo-Tech Center in 1971 and continued until her retirement 25 years later. During her time there she was awarded the Montana Vocational Association’s Business Teacher of the Year, established the legal secretarial program, served as the Chairwoman for the Business Department and the institution’s registrar, and inspired many a student.

In 1992, Nancy married the love of her life, Will Weaver. As a loving couple, they enriched the Great Falls community, resulting in honors including the naming of the Weaver Library at Great Falls College MSU and receiving the Bill Sherman Fellow Award from the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. In addition, Nancy was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, Junior League of Great Falls, PEO International, and many professional organizations.