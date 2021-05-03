Obituary: Nancy McLean Klick

Nancy McLean Klick, an outfitter and life-long resident of Augusta, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

Nancy was born in Great Falls on May 19, 1936, to Kenneth and Faith McLean. She attended grade school in Fairfield where her family had homesteaded raising sheep and horses, which became her life-long love. Later, her family moved to a ranch on Willow Creek, where she attended school in Augusta. She graduated from Augusta High School.

On May 12, 1956, she married the love of her life, Richard Charles Klick. After a brief honeymoon in Canada, they spent their summers and falls at the K Bar L Ranch. Mom worked hard alongside dad, dedicating her life to the ranch. Mom and Dad had a beautiful ranch at Castle Reef, where they spent their winter months. They also enjoyed many trips to Arizona and exploring the southwest. Mostly finding nice places by just getting lost.