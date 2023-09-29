Obituary: Nancy Schenk

Nancy Merle (Hatcher) Schenk passed away of natural causes on September 27th at her home in Fairfield. She is the daughter of Merle Ross Hatcher and Libby McCann Hatcher, born August 24, 1936, in Great Falls, Montana.

She was a graduate of Power High School and Brigham Young University School of Nursing.

She was married to Terrell Dean Schenk on March 20, 1959, in Fairfield and they spent many years in Alaska running a fish operation.

Nancy, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served in many callings, one of which was an 18-month mission with her husband, Terrell in Nigeria.

Survivors include her sisters, Shirley Ross of Mesa, Arizona, Sharyl Cotant of Livingston and 3 nieces- Lisa Ross of San Fransico, California, Lesli Satchell of Billings and Linda Hardwick of Gilber, Arizona.

