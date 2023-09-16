Watch Now
Obituary: Nanette Newport McLaughlin

January 20, 1930 - September 7, 2023
<b>Nanette Newport McLaughlin</b><br/><b>January 20, 1930 - September 7, 2023</b>
Nanette Newport McLaughlin, homemaker and volunteer, passed away on September 7, 2023, in Great Falls.

She was born on January 20, 1930, to Grace and Leon Newport in Missoula, Montana. She attended Bonner Grade School, Missoula County High School and Montana State University (now University of Montana) in Missoula.

Nanette married Harold McLaughlin on November 12, 1950. They were the parents of three daughters, Barbara (Melvin) Zuidema, Kathleen (Gary) Brady, and Patricia (Dean) Boyle.

Nan and Mac spent many years volunteering with youth sports organizations as well as in other community service.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

