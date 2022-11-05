Obituary: Natalie Dawneld Lay

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Natalie Dawneld Lay succumbed to a long and chronic fight with numerous health problems. Natalie was born in San Diego, CA on July 3, 1972, to Kenneth and Linda (Barrington) Lay. She enjoyed art and was very good at drawing. She always tried to have a positive attitude.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Lay (Alex Durkin); grandchildren, Aubree, Kenzlee, and Andee May; sister, Kimberly (Jeff) Seaman; mother and father, Linda and Kenny Lay; niece Britnie; and nephews, Jevon, Preston, Logan, and Mason. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



