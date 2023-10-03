Obituary: Natalie J. Loser-Smith

Natalie was welcomed into a loving family on March 5, 1967 by Doris Shaffer Loser, James S. Loser, and sister Brenda. She started out camping and boating her first summer of life, and continued that family tradition each summer thereafter. In 1974 the family moved from Great Falls, MT to Whitefish, MT. All were excited to be closer to Swan Lake, a favorite camping area!

Natalie graduated from Whitefish High School as valedictorian in 1985. She then attended the University of Montana, studied business with an emphasis in accounting, and graduated in 1988. Natalie met her soulmate, Theodore B. Smith, in the fall of 1988, and still managed to graduate that spring with high honors. She received several scholarships and the senior Medallion Award by the Montana Society of CPAs.

Natalie and Theodore married 4 February 1990 and began their adventures in Southern California. Natalie was working as a temporary employee for Emulex Corporation when they chose to buy her contract out. Nat worked her way up from temporary employee to Senior Vice President of Finance/ Controller. During her 24 years at Emulex, Nat and Ted made many wonderful and life long friends.

In December of 2014, Nat and Ted were able to move back “up north,” their lifelong dream. They settled in Coeur d’ Alene to be closer to family.

Natalie is survived by her husband Theodore B. Smith of Coeur d’ Alene, ID; sister Brenda K. Loser Hite (Steven) of Great Falls, MT; and mother-in-law Mrs. Sharon Smith, of Old Town, ID. Natalie was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. James S. Loser; father-in-law Mr. John M. Smith; and “Grannie” Mrs. Stella Shaffer.

A Graveside service will be Thursday, 5 October 2023, at 2pm, at the Sheridan, MT Cemetery. Memorial donation suggestions: Ruby Valley Search and Rescue, PO Box 684, Sheridan, Mt 59749; Companions Animal Center (formerly Kootenai Humane Society), PO Box 1005, Hayden, ID 83835; or the charity of your choice.



