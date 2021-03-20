Obituary: Nathan Patrick Dewayne Dunn

Nathan Patrick Dewayne Dunn was born March 14, 2005. In his all-too short 16 years to the day, our boy was such a man.

He did his best to be fair, just, and true. He loves us all. He took care of us and always will. He is much loved and missed by all. His father, Steven Dunn; mother, Jenna Blair; brothers, Leland and Keitan; grandfather, Jonathon Dunn; grandmother, Deborah Blair; aunt and uncles, Lisa, Tyler, Ronnie, and Thomas; cousins; and many, many more we don't yet know.