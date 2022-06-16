Obituary: Neal Alan Clayborn

The world became brighter on December 15, 1955, the day that Neal Alan Clayborn was born. Neal sadly passed on June 11, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer.

To honor Neal’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on June 17, 2022, at the Fifth Ave Christian Church starting at 11 a.m. The family invites all who attend to share a meal after services. Ashes will be spread at a later date.

He poured his heart into those closest to him by loving, guiding, and teaching them everything he knew. Though he touched many, his proudest achievement was marrying his wife, Audrey Clayborn who supported, loved and cherished him until their last days together.