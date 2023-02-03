Obituary: Neal Parks

Neal Parks, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Neal was born on September 17, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama to his parents, Francis Glen Parks and Kathleen Neal Clendenin. He lived in Mobile for six years until his family migrated over to Pasadena, attending South Houston High School.

After his 20th birthday, he joined the US Air Force and relocated to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He stayed with the military for six years where he worked his way up to Sergeant ranking. Great Falls is also where he met the love of his life, Renee Azure-Parks, who he married 32 years later on August 1, 2020 in the Gibson Park Flower Garden.

Neal was an electrician, concrete laborer, and worked for the fish and wildlife parks. When he wasn’t working, he was spending time doing the things he loved most. He played a great deal of guitar and piano and often filled the house with music for everyone to enjoy. Neal was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed the peaceful nature of hunting and fishing as well as the thrill it brought when he caught something. With the game that he would kill, Neal would make delicious smoked meat for his family and friends.

Neal is survived by his wife, Renee Azure of Great Falls, Montana; his mother, Kathleen Clendenin; his daughter, Lindsay Tinker of Great Falls, Montana; two sisters, Kimberly Parks of Dallas, Texas and Pam Parks Scholtz of Denton, Texas; brother, Tracy Parks of Deer Park, Texas; as well as his grandchildren, Cail Tinker, Briackten Tinker, Keegyn Naillon, Bristol Naillon, and Icelyn Shinaver, all of Great Falls, Montana. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



