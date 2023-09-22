Obituary: Neil Duane Cooper

Neil Duane “Coop” Cooper passed away unexpectedly August 9, 2023. Born at the Columbus Hospital on March 1, 1957 to Duane & Ina Mae (Fleming) Cooper, Neil was a lifelong resident of the Electric City. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1975.

Neil was a carpenter by trade, working for nearly all the construction companies in town. Finish work was his specialty. Throughout his life he enjoyed many activities, including: the NFL (Go Seahawks) and college football (Go Griz), Nascar, hunting, fishing, rockhounding, bowling, pool, darts, and reading. Neil was an avid Harley rider, animal and nature lover, and music connoisseur. He also played trumpet, piano, and guitar.

Survivors include his mother Ina Mae Cooper (Great Falls, MT); brother Mark Cooper (Missoula, MT); sister Dea (Gary) Nowell (Great Falls, MT); and sister Kerri (Robert) Pittman (Black Hawk, SD), nephews and nieces: Dillon Grotti (Rapid City, SD); Ken (Jen) Bumke, Zach (Amanda) Bumke, Erica (Joshua) Lundin (all of Missoula, MT); and Brayden Pittman (De Leon Springs, FL).

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

