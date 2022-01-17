Obituary: Neil Edwin Snyder

Neil Edwin Snyder, age 82, passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family at Peace Hospice on January 13, 2022. Neil was born on July 11, 1939, in Great Falls, Montana to Carl J. and Lucille Snyder. He was a 1957 graduate of Great Falls High School. He attended the University of Colorado Boulder and graduated with a degree in pharmacy from the University of Montana in 1962.

He married his study hall sweetheart, Sharon Mari Thorson, on June 3, 1957, in Helena, Montana at First Presbyterian Church. They raised four children and were married 64 years.

Upon graduation from pharmacy school, Neil operated Northside Drug in Great Falls until 1980. In 1970, he opened Snyder Drug in the Northside Shopping Center. Sharon and Neil enjoyed working side-by-side and developing lifelong friendships with customers over the years.

Neil is remembered as an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and ranching. He loved his time at the farm, Milligan, Wolf Creek, and Garnet. Listening to Bob Seger music was one of Neil’s favorite pastimes and he loved attending his concerts.