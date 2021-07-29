Obituary: Neil Louis Hildebrand

Neil Louis Hildebrand, 94, of Great Falls, MT peacefully passed away on July 26th, 2021. Neil was born on October 4th, 1926 to Arnt and Hazel (McNeil) Hildebrand in Great Falls, MT and although he was born in Great Falls, Neil was raised in Highwood, MT.

He went on to graduate from Highwood High School and shortly after he joined the US Army in Butte, MT on April 28, 1945. He fought bravely during WW2 in the Pacific Theater, where he was a part of the occupation army in Japan.

After the war, Neil returned to Montana and started farming his land in the Highwood and Fort Benton area. Neil spent a large part of his life as a single man, until he met the love of his life, Marjorie Zolman. The couple were married on June 19th, 1997 in Great Falls, MT, when Neil was 70 years old.