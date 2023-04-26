Obituary: Nelone Crawford Nilsen

Nelone Crawford Nilsen was born on August 15 th , 1935 at the Florence Crittendon Home in Helena, MT. At 2 days old she was adopted by Verda and Glen Crawford. Glen and Verda dropped everything and drove to Helena to pick up their new baby girl. Nelone grew up in Vaughn, MT. She attended Fort Shaw elementary school and Great Falls High School.

She married Les Slater in 1954. To this union were born three children. Elaine Wood, Earl Nilsen and Jannette Brekke. They later divorced. In July 1964 Nelone married Nels Nilsen. Nels later adopted Nelone’s children and raised them as his own.

The family ranched on the Smith River and Hardy Creek by Cascade; they moved back to the ranch on the Smith River. Where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Nelone is survived by her three children Elaine Wood her children Travis Smith, Darci Amato (Kelly), and Oliver; Earl, (Maureen), children Jason, Kevin (Amy), Randy (Brook) and Krystal; Jannette Brekke (Steve), daughter Katherine Wertz (Chase), and Great grandchildren Alysha, Ruthie, Aiden, Nellie, Emma, Jonathon, Kailyn Nilsen. Kevin Haroldson, Aarrick and Johnny Amato and three great great grandchildren, Elise Wertz, Tennessee McComber, and Layla Haroldson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter