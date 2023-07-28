Obituary: Nelsa Marie (Weller) Heggen

Nelsa M. Heggen (Weller) passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 in Great Falls, Montana. Nelsa was born June 26, 1950, to Lawrence and Una Weller of Stanford, MT.

She attended school in Stanford, followed by business school in Great Falls. Nelsa enjoyed extensive travels throughout the lower 48 states and several trips to Alaska and Hawaii. She was active in her community as a volunteer EMT, CPR Instructor, Sunday School Teacher, floor manager, and finally as a sports commissioner for Big Sky State Games (martial arts division)

Nelsa worked in two primary fields. Early years she worked for the Sheriff’s Department in Stanford and then in Chester, Montana. Later her field remained in the education system where she was employed at the University of Great Falls, Great Falls Central Catholic High School, Our Lady of Lourdes School, Head Start and finally Opportunity Inc.

She is survived by her three children: daughters, Kaloni M. Heggen, Shawna M. Fox and son, Dale L. Fox; sisters, Shiela Martin and Wanda Griffin; four grandkids and four great-grandkids.

A Memorial Service will be held this Saturday, July 29th at 10:30 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stanford.


