Obituary: Nettie Trusty

Nettie Christina (Collins) Trusty, 69, of Great Falls, Montana passed away January 9, 2024. Nettie was born on January 2,1955 in Great Falls, Montana to Harold and Lena (Tessman) Collins. Born and raised in Great Falls, Nettie was part of the graduating class of 1973 from Great Falls High School.

She met and married Eugene Bourg Sr., the couple had two wonderful children. Later in life Nettie married Robert Suiste Sr. and added two more children to the family. She took her role as mother of four very seriously and loved taking care of her family. Later in life, she was promoted to grandmother and considered each one of her grandchildren and great grandchildren the joys of her life. She would always say, “I love you more than you’ll ever know. Give my love to my grandchildren.”

When Nettie wasn’t tending to her family you could catch her enjoying a card game or Bingo. She also loved to spend time with her dear friend Mark at the Ivy. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and family.

Survivors include, her sons, Eugene Bourg Jr., Harold Bourg, Robert Jennison; daughter, Tina Thibert; sisters, Tonya Wandkie and, Kaylee Kelleher.

